NASDAQ:SBT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Sterling Bancorp, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Sterling Bancorp, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Southfield, MI based Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $113.9 million in 2017 to $142.13 million in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $37.97 million in 2017 to $63.46 million in 2018.



On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans as well as an implementation of "systems and controls to ensure the Bank's policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program." The Company admitted that it anticipates "a reduced level of near-term loan originations, slower overall loan portfolio growth, and less loan sales."



Shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) declined from $ 9.96 per share in November 2019 to as low as $6.75 per share on December 11, 2019.



