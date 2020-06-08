NASDAQ:SBT Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Sterling Bancorp, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SBT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SBT stocks, concerns whether certain Sterling Bancorp directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of investors of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) who purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between November 17, 2017 through and including December 8, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made untrue statements of material fact and omitted other facts necessary to make the statements not misleading and failed to disclose material facts concerning, inter alia, the Company's loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.



