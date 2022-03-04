NASDAQ:SBTX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2022 -- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Seattle, WA based Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.



On or around December 3, 2020, Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 11.5 million shares of common stock priced at $21.00.



Then, on September 13, 2021, Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021" and advising that "[t]he accepted abstract . . . is now available on the ESMO website." Per the abstract, while there was a manageable safety profile for the Company's experimental therapy, the best overall response was PR (n=1), SD (n=3), and PD (n=10).



Those who purchased shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.