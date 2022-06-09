NASDAQ:SDIG Investor Notice: Deadline on June 13, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 13, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG).



Investors who purchased shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 13, 2022. NASDAQ: SDIG stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines, that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders, that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected, that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



