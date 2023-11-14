NASDAQ:SEDG Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.



On August 1, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc held a conference call with investors and analysts regarding its second quarter 2023 results. During the call, Defendant Zvi Lando ("Lando") stated that "distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it relates to solar modules."



Then, on October 19, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In the press release, the Company disclosed that "[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors" and "[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range." As a result, the Company also disclosed that it "anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues."



Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) declined from $345.80 per share on February 15, 2023, to as low as $63.25 per share on November 02, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 3, 2023 and October 19, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels, that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors, that, as a result, the Company's backlog and guidance was overstated, and that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



