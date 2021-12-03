NASDAQ:SEER Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Seer, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2021 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) shares over potential securities laws violations by Seer, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) concerning whether a series of statements by Seer, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Redwood City, CA based Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information.



On November 4, 2021, Bear Cave, a short seller, published a report stating that "the company appears to be a "promotional and misleading" biotech company." The report included allegations of Seer appearing to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.



Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) declined from $38.83 per share on November 2, 2021, to as low as $20.29 per share on December 2, 2021.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.