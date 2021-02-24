NASDAQ:SFT Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Shift Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Shift Technologies, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Shift Technologies, directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) declined from $14.00 per share in September 2020, to $6.40 per share in November 2020.



On February 22, 2021, NASDAQ: SFT shares closed at $9.98 per share.



