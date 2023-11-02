NASDAQ:SGML Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws by Sigma Lithium Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- Sigma Lithium Corporation is under investigation concerning potential violations of securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sigma Lithium Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brazil based Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. On October 5, 2023, Reuters reported that Sigma Lithium's COO, Brian Talbot, left the Company at the end of September. Previously, Reuters reported that divorce proceedings between Sigma Lithium's CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner, and former co-CEO Calvyn Gardner triggered several lawsuits, "including a dispute over some of the mineral rights where Sigma plans to build mining pits."



Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) declined from $41.90 per share on July 12, 2023, to as low as $23.76 per share on November 01, 2023.



