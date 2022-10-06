NASDAQ:SHC Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sotera Health Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Sotera Health Company is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sotera Health Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Broadview Heights, OH based Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. On September 19, 2022, news outlets reported that a jury found Sotera Health Company's Sterigenics business unit liable for a role in causing a woman's breast cancer and awarded the plaintiff $363 million. The lawsuit specifically alleged that carcinogenic emissions from a Sterigenics plant near the plaintiff's home caused her cancer.



Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) declined from $20.41 per share on August 16, 2022, to as low as $7.04 per share on September 27, 2022.



