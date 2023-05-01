NASDAQ:SHC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Sotera Health Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Certain directors of Sotera Health Company are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SHC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sotera Health Company over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SHC stocks, concerns whether certain Sotera Health Company directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) common shares who purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's IPO conducted on or around November 20, 2020, pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's SPO conducted on or around March 18, 2021 and/or between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, and in connection with the IPO and the SPO, Sotera Health Company made false and misleading representations concerning its emissions control systems and exposure to liability from lawsuits for the Company's failure to limit harmful EtO emissions, that the Company represented that it had "a proactive [environmental, health and safety] program and a culture of safety and quality.", that in addition, Sotera Health Company stated that it employed adequate and effective safeguards to control EtO emissions, and that Sotera Health Company and its executives vehemently denied allegations that the Company's EtO emissions from its sterilization facilities caused cancer and other severe health issues in people living in the communities near those facilities.



Those who purchased shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



