NASDAQ:SILK Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Silk Road Medical, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- Silk Road Medical, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Silk Road Medical, Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sunnyvale, CA based Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Silk Road Medical, Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $101.47 million in 2021 to $138.63 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $49.46 million in 2021 to $54.76 million in 2022.



On October 10, 2023, Silk Road Medical, Inc missed Wall Street's expectations and reduced full-year guidance of $170 million to $174 million from a prior range of $180 million to $184 million. Additionally, the company announced Erica Rogers, CEO, would be retiring.



Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) declined from $58.04 per share in January 2023 to as low as $6.24 per share on October 23, 2023.



