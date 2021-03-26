NASDAQ:SITM Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at SiTime Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Certain directors of SiTime Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SiTime directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Santa Clara, CA based SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. SiTime Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $85.21 million in 2018 to $84.07 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss declined from $9.34 million in 2018 to $6.6 million in 2019.



Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) closed on February 4, 2021, at $129.66 per share.



