NASDAQ:SIVB Investor Notice: Deadline on May 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against SVB Financial Group

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB).



Investors who purchased shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 12, 2023. NASDAQ: SIVB stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) common shares between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates, that the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, it would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies, that the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



