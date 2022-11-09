NASDAQ:SMFR Investor Alert: Deadline on November 7, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 7, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR).



Investors who purchased shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 7, 2022. NASDAQ: SMFR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) common shares between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors, that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment, that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



