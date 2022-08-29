NASDAQ:SMFR Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sema4 Holdings Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- Sema4 Holdings Corp. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sema4 Holdings Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Stamford, CT based Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data.



On February 10, 2021, -Sema4 and CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF) announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, CM Life Sciences shareholders will retain ownership of only 17% of the combined company.



On July 22, 2021, CM Life Sciences, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, completed its business combination with Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc., and the combined public entity was renamed Sema4 Holdings Corp.



On June 14, 2022, Sema4 Holdings Corp announced that its Chief Financial Officer had departed.



On August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 Holdings Corp announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that its founder was stepping down from the organization and leaving his role as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. Additionally, Sema4 lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million from its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million.



Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) declined from $10.305 per share on September 2, 2021, to $1.11 per share on August 23, 2022.



