NASDAQ:SNCR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bridgewater, NJ based Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $325.83 million in 2018 to $308.74 million in 2019.



On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced that Glenn Lurie had resigned from his role as the Company's Chief Executive Officer "following the Board of Directors' review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company's policies."



Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) declined from $4.88 per share on August 14, 2020 to as low as $2.98 per share on October 2, 2020.



