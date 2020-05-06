NASDAQ:SNY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Sanofi

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Sanofi is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Sanofi in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sanofi regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



France based Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. On April 1, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a voluntary recall of Sanofi's Zantac product, a prescription and over-the-counter heartburn drug. Specifically, the FDA cited findings that the amount of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), believed to be a carcinogen when ingested at higher levels, in Zantac increases over time and when the drug is stored at higher than room temperatures.



Those who purchased shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.