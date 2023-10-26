NASDAQ:SOND Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Sonder Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2023 -- Certain directors of Sonder Holdings Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sonder Holdings Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. On November 23, 2022, Sonder issued a press release announcing "an information technology security incident resulting in unauthorized access to one of the company's systems that included certain guest records." Sonder stated its belief "that guest records created prior to October 1, 2021 were involved in this incident," which involved access to guest information including Sonder.com usernames and passwords, guest transaction receipts, dates booked for stays at a Sonder property, and guests' full names, birth dates, phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses.



