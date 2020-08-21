NASDAQ:SONG Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Akazoo S.A.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Akazoo S.A..



Investors who are investors in Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SONG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Akazoo S.A. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG stocks, concerns whether certain Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings, that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied, that as opposed to Akazoo's continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries, that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states, that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



Those who purchased shares of Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



