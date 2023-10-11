NASDAQ:SPRY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation on over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Diego, CA based ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions.



On September 19, 2023, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced it received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning ARS' "neffy." "Neffy" is a nasally administered epinephrine dose used in cases of severe allergic reactions. The CRL indicated ARS must complete additional studies on "neffy" before the FDA can consider further the drug's approval. In particular, the FDA indicated ARS must provide data concerning repeated doses of nasal epinephrine in individuals experiencing allergic reactions.



Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) declined from $9.27 per share on May 22, 2023, to as low as $2.55 per share on September 20, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.