NASDAQ:SPWR Investor Notice: Deadline on April 18, 2022 in Lawsuit Against SunPower Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 18, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).



Investors who purchased shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 18, 2022. NASDAQ: SPWR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) common shares between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues, that as a result, SunPower was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors, that consequently, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that thus, defendants' positive statements about SunPower's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



