NASDAQ:SPWR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by SunPower Corporation

Richmond, CA based SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada.



After the market closed on October 24, 2023, SunPower Corporation disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and that the Company would be restating certain previously issued financial statements for fiscal year 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023.



SunPower Corporation explained that it had overstated the value of consignment inventory of certain microinverter components, causing it to understate the associated cost of revenue.



Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) declined from $12.18 per share on July 18, 2023, to as low as $3.75 per share on November 01, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between March 9, 2023 and October 24, 2023, the Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics, that as a result of the foregoing the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



