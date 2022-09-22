NASDAQ:SRCL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Stericycle, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Certain directors of Stericycle, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Stericycle, Inc officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bannockburn, IL based Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. On April 20, 2022, it was announced that Stericycle had agreed to pay over $84 million to resolve investigations by U.S. and Brazilian regulators regarding the bribery of officials in multiple countries between 2011 and 2016.



Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) declined from $59.68 in early April 2022 to as low as $40.35 per share on June 23, 2022.



