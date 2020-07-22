NASDAQ:SRNE Investor Notice: Deadline on July 27, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on July 27, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE).



Investors who purchased shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 27, 2020. NASDAQ: SRNE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) common shares between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. failed to disclose that the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person, that the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis in violation of section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Those who purchased shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.