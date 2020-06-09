NASDAQ:SRNE Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 27, 2020. NASDAQ: SRNE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 15, 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced that it had discovered an antibody that had "demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection." On that same day, Henry Ji, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sorrento referred to Sorrento's breakthrough as a "cure."



Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose on May 18, 2020 to as high as $10.00 per share.



On May 20, 2020, a report was published doubting the validity of Sorrento's claims and calling them "sensational," "nonsense" and "too good to be true."



Finally, on May 22, 2020, an article was published stating that in a May 21, 2020 interview with Ji and Brunswick, Ji "insist[ed] that they did not say it was a cure."



Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) declined on June 3, 2020 as low as $3.84 per share.



The plaintiff claims that between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. failed to disclose that the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person, that the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis in violation of section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



