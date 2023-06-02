NASDAQ:SRPT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. On March 16, 2023, after market hours, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release which "announced that at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date."



Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed on June 1, 2023 at $22.46 per share.



