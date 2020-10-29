NASDAQ:SSNC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Certain directors of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: SSNC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SS&C Technologies Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Windsor, CT based SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. On June 9, 2020, the investment management technology firm Arcesium LLC ("Arcesium") sued SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. in New York federal court, alleging breach of contract and violation of antitrust laws in connection with SS&C and its subsidiary Advent Software Inc.'s ("Advent") termination of an agreement with Arcesium to sell Advent's Geneva accounting software.



