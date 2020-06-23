NASDAQ:SSNC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Windsor, CT based SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries.On June 9, 2020, the investment management technology firm Arcesium LLC ("Arcesium") sued SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc in New York federal court, alleging breach of contract and violation of antitrust laws in connection with that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc and its subsidiary Advent Software Inc.'s ("Advent") termination of an agreement with Arcesium to sell Advent's Geneva accounting software. As reported, Arcesium's suit claims that "Advent attempted to 'to prevent and destroy competition in this industry' . . . with Advent's CEO purportedly stating publicly that the company's goal was to 'take over the world' and be 'the world's dominant platform.'"



