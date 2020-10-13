NASDAQ:STAA Investor Notice: Deadline on October 19, 2020 in Lawsuit Against STAAR Surgical Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on October 19, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) common shares between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2020 and August 10 2020, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



