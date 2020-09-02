NASDAQ:STAA Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by STAAR Surgical Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by STAAR Surgical Company.



On August 11, 2020, a report was published calling into STAAR's purported success in China. The report accused STAAR Surgical Company of overstating its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 million), "meaning all of the company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake." The report is allegedly based on "over 75 interviews", as well as visits to STAAR Surgical Company locations in China and Switzerland. In particular, the report concluded that AIER's financial statements indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as STAAR Surgical Company reported. Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) declined from $62.25 per share on July 2, 2020 to $46.01 per share on August 14, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2020 and August 10 2020, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



