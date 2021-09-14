NASDAQ:STNE Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by StoneCo Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- StoneCo Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by StoneCo Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cayman Islands based StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.



On August 30, 2021, after the market closed, StoneCo Ltd. announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting an 8.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue "mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements." Further stating, the "credit business remains in the early stages and we made some mistakes in our execution, especially not foreseeing how the malfunctioning of the registry system could harm our business. So we decided to take a cautious approach and implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted our reported results for the quarter." Likewise, StoneCo thinks it could take three to six months before it can resume operations as normal.



