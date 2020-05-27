NASDAQ:STRO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sutro Biopharma, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company.



In September 2018, Sutro Biopharma, Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 5,667,000 shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share.



On May 11, 2020, post-market, Sutro Biopharma, Inc announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, Sutro Biopharma, Inc reported a net loss per share of $0.84 on revenues of $7.15 million, both of which metrics fell significantly short of consensus estimates.



On May 14, 2020, shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) declined to as low as $7.81 per share.



