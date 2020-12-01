NASDAQ:STRS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Stratus Properties Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Certain directors of Stratus Properties Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Stratus Properties Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Austin, TX based Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. Stratus Properties Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $87.60 million in 2018 to $30 million in 2019 and that EBIT declined from $3.56 million in 2018 to $1.18 million in 2019.



Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) closed on November 17, 2020, at $24.90 per share.



