NASDAQ:STTK Investor Notice: Deadline on April 1, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Shattuck Labs, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 1, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK).



Investors who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 1, 2022. NASDAQ: STTK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the materials supporting the IPO and defendants between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid, that Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year, that as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda, and that as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



