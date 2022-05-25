NASDAQ:STTK Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Shattuck Labs, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2022 -- Certain directors of Shattuck Labs, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: STTK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: STTK stocks, concerns whether certain Shattuck Labs directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the materials supporting the IPO and defendants between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid, that Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year, that as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda, and that as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



