NASDAQ:SWIR Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Sierra Wireless, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sierra Wireless, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Canada based Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On March 23, 2021, Sierra Wireless, Inc announced that the Company "discovered it was the subject of a ransomware attack on its internal IT systems on March 20, 2021." Sierra Wireless, Inc stated that "[a]s a result of the ransomware attack, Sierra Wireless halted production at its manufacturing sites" and that its "website and other internal operations have also been disrupted by the attack." Further, the Company stated that "[d]ue to these disruptions, Sierra Wireless is at this time withdrawing the First Quarter 2021 guidance it provided on February 23, 2021."



Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) declined to as low as $14.25 per share on March 30, 2021.



