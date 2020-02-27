NASDAQ:SYNC Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing in Acquisition of Synacor, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The takeover of Synacor, Inc. is under investigation concerning it is unfair to NASDAQ: SYNC stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: SYNC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Synacor, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to ASDAQ: SYNC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On February 11, 2020, Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) and Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) announced plans to combine in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Qumu common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date of the merger will be converted into approximately 1.61 shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) common stock. Based on a closing price of NASDAQ: SYNC shares of $ 1.53 per share on February 10, 2020, investors in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) will receive a value of approximately at $2.46 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: QUMU at $6.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: SYNC stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Synacor Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



