NASDAQ:SYNH Investor Alert: Deadline on September 25, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 25, 2023in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH).



Investors who purchased shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 25, 2023. NASDAQ: SYNH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) common shares between September 9, 2020 and November 3, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 9, 2020 and November 3, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Syneos' business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing Syneos to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing Syneos' ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio, that Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as Syneos lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and Syneos had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that Syneos' backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that Syneos would never collect, that as a result of the above, Syneos was struggling to execute on its existing contracts and to agilely respond to its client needs, causing Syneos to suffer client dissatisfaction across its client base, and that consequently, Syneos was exposed to a material undisclosed risk that Syneos would lose customers, be unable to grow its client base or win significant contract renewals, and cede market share to its rivals.



Those who purchased shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.