NASDAQ:TASK Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by TaskUs, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- TaskUs, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by TaskUs, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New Braunfels, TX based TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services for companies worldwide. On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on TaskUs. In the report, Spruce Point states, "After conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point believes shares of TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a highly promoted business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to digital and emerging technology companies, has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." trade at material valuation discounts as a result of being under-covered in the BPO



Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) declined from $56.00 per share on December 31, 2021, to as low as $26.07 per share on January 24, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.