NASDAQ:TAST Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) and currently hold any of those Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Syracuse, NY based Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.17 billion in 2018 to over $1.46 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income of $10.10 million in 2018 declined to a Net Loss of $31.91 million in 2019.



Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) closed on August 26, 2020 at $6.60 per share.



