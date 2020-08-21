NASDAQ:TCMD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- Certain directors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tactile Systems Technology directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On June 8, 2020, a report was issued entitled "Strong Sell On Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy." Specifically, the report stated, "We address the likely true source of Tactile's growth: a kickback arrangement, we believe, is resulting in rampant over-prescribing. Payers, including the VA, are cracking down and cutting reimbursement to Tactile." The report went on to say, "Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims. We believe management has made no mention of these audits to investors."



Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) declined from $54.21 per share on June 5, 2020 to as low as $39.40 per share on June 11, 2020.



