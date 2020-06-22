NASDAQ:TCMD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Minneapolis, MN based Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. On June 8, 2020, a report was issued entitled "Strong Sell On Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy." Specifically, the report stated, "We address the likely true source of Tactile's growth: a kickback arrangement, we believe, is resulting in rampant over-prescribing. Payers, including the VA, are cracking down and cutting reimbursement to Tactile." The report went on to say, "Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims. We believe management has made no mention of these audits to investors."



