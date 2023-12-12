NASDAQ:TDUP Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by ThredUp Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- ThredUp Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by ThredUp Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Oakland, CA based ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally.



On or around March 26, 2021, ThredUp Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12 million shares of its Class A common stock priced at $14.00 per share.



Then, on November 6, 2023, ThredUp issued its third quarter ("Q3") 2023 financial results, reporting Q3 GAAP earnings-per-share of -$0.17, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and Q3 revenue of $82 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.95 million. The following day, The Motely Fool published an article entitled "Why ThredUp Stock Plunged 36% Today", noting, among other things, that "[t]he problem for ThredUp is that revenue growth hasn't led to the kind of operating margins that investors hoped for" while the Company "keeps burning cash," and that "ThredUp's concept, selling products on consignment and secondhand, is interesting, but it hasn't proven to be profitable."



Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) declined to as low as $1.86 per share on November 09, 2023.



