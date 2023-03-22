NASDAQ:TEAM Investor Alert: Deadline on April 4, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Atlassian Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 4, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM).



Investors who purchased shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 4, 2023. NASDAQ: TEAM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) common shares between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business, that the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend, that paid user growth also had slowed, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.