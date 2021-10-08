NASDAQ:TEDU Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Tarena International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2021 -- Certain directors of Tarena International, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TEDU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Tarena International, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TEDU stocks, concerns whether certain Tarena International, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena's financial statements for certain periods, that Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies, that Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena, that as a result of the foregoing, Tarena's financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



