NASDAQ:TELL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Tellurian Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- Tellurian Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tellurian Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. On January 20, 2022, Tellurian Inc's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charif Souki, was sued by Christopher Parker, who invested tens of millions of dollars in the Company. When Parker sought to sell his shares in mid-2019, Souki allegedly induced him to delay selling Tellurian shares by offering to indemnify Parker against any losses through the end of 2020. This agreement was memorialized by text messages. When Parker sought a written agreement extending the term to December 31, 2021 and providing for interest, Souki allegedly agreed to the terms but refused to sign the agreement because Souki omitted the liability in his disclosures to his lenders.



Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) declined from $4.83 per share in November 2021 to as low as $2.23 per share on January 28, 2022.



