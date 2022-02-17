NASDAQ:TENX Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- Certain directors of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties .



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tenax Therapeutics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Morrisville, NC based Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $8.39 million in 2019 to $9.85 million in 2020.



Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) declined from $3.04 per share in February 2021 to as low as $0.63 per share in February 11, 2022.



On February 16, 2022, NASDAQ: TENX shares closed at $0.65 per share.



