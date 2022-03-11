NASDAQ:TGLS Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Tecnoglass Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tecnoglass Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tecnoglass directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Colombia based Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America.



On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, "Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."



