NASDAQ:TIGR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at UP Fintech Holding Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at UP Fintech Holding Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain UP Fintech Holding Limited officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. On December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement that UP Fintech had for years operated cross-border securities trading businesses without the commission's approval. Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that "[UP Fintech's] act has constituted illegal operation of securities business according to the Securities Law and related regulations[.]"



Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) declined from $5.79 per share on December 05, 2022, to $2.84 per share on April 25, 2023.



