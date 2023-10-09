NASDAQ:TIGR Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at UP Fintech Holding Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- Certain directors of UP Fintech Holding Limited are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TIGR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against UP Fintech Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TIGR stocks, concerns whether certain UP Fintech Holding Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UP Fintech's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.